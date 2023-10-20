Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudiler'den Filistinlilere destek

Siyonist ideolojiyle yönetilen İsrail'e karşı çıkan Yahudi gruplar, Filistin halkının yanında duruyor.

Kudüs'te bulunan Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudi gruplar açtıkları standlarda Filistin halkına destek veriyor.

Jews supporting Palestine in the anti-Zionist neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem.



Israel is not the land of the Jewish People.



The Jewish people are an ancient religious entity, not a nationality.



The land of Israel is defined in Judaism as the 'Holy Land', not a…