Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudiler'den Filistinlilere destek

İsrail'in Siyonist ideolojine karşı oldukları bilinen Yahudiler, Kudüs'te açtıkları standlarla Filistin halkına destek veriyor.

Ortadoğu 20.10.2023, 09:15 20.10.2023, 09:17
Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudiler'den Filistinlilere destek

Siyonist ideolojiyle yönetilen İsrail'e karşı çıkan Yahudi gruplar, Filistin halkının yanında duruyor. 

Kudüs'te bulunan Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudi gruplar açtıkları standlarda Filistin halkına destek veriyor. 

#Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudiler
Yorumlar (0)
Günün Anketi Tümü
Türkiye İsveç'in NATO üyeliğine onay vermeli mi?